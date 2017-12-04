WATCH: Budding city filmmakers given the red carpet treatment at Port Solent premiere

Have your say

BUDDING young filmmakers were greeted by screaming fans and flashing camera lights as they were given the red carpet treatment.

UK Film Academy pupils took over the Odeon cinema at Port Solent last night for a premiere of their latest short films.

Pupils from UK Film Academy arrive on the red carpet at the cinema at Port Solent Pictures: Habibur Rahman

Dozens of students from the drama school – which has a base in Dundas Lane, Portsmouth – flooded into the venue after arriving in limousines and signing autographs for adoring parents, friends and family members.

Among the young stars present was city teenager Benjamin Ledgeway – who played a part in writing and directing a mock-up trailer for a would-be vampire flick.

The 15-year-old said: ‘This is amazing. There are so many people here and it feels like all the work we have put into the trailer has paid off.’

Eastleigh College student Tia Bennett, 16, said the event made her and her fellow co-stars feel great.

William Mackinnon, walking down the red carpet

She said: ‘I’ve really enjoyed myself.

‘This is a fantastic way to come together and watch what we have been creating over the past year. I feel really special.’

One of the five short films shown at the cinema was the pilot for reality show Portside Stories – Portsmouth’s answer to hit shows Made in Chelsea and The Only Way is Essex.

It is due to air online in the near future, with hopes it could get picked up by television industry producers.

Behind the show and last night’s red carpet event was Louisa Bromley, director of UK Film Academy.

Mrs Bromley – who produced all five films that played at Odeon – said: ‘This event is fantastic because it makes the young people feel like they’re really famous – I wanted to make this experience real for them.

‘The quality of what they’ve made throughout the year at the academy is great.’

She added Portside Stories is currently looking for more cast members.

To join the cast or enrol on to the academy’s 2018 roster, visit ukfilmacademy.co.uk.