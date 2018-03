Have your say

THIS was the dramatic moment a car was engulfed by flames in Fratton.

The vehicle was destroyed by the fire at about 3am yesterday morning.

The moment a car caught fire in Fratton

Cosmin Dina captured this footage of the car, in Sandringham Road, with its horn blaring out.

Firefighters from Southsea were called to attend the incident.

A station spokesman said the car had been found in the middle of the road, and the crew could not find the owner.

There was no word on how the fire was sparked.