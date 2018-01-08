WATCH: Charities set to team up for anniversary art exhibition and auction

Have your say

TWO charities will unite to hold an anniversary fundraiser.

Havant-based craft initiative Making Space will team up with Rowans Hospice for a charity exhibition and auction next week.

Pieces of work created by popular local artists that will go on sale at Making Space's Power of Tin exhibition and auction, in partnership with Rowans Hospice, on January 18.

Dubbed ‘The Power of Tin’ the event will mark Making Space’s 10th birthday and raise cash for both causes.

More than 25 works of art will go on sale, made anonymously by renowned local creatives – who will be revealed after each piece finds a buyer.

All items up for grabs will be tin-themed, after the material typically gifted on a tenth anniversary.

BBC broadcaster and member of the Global Fine Arts Board, Susan Orringe, will lead the auction.

Lynne Dick, director of Making Space, said: ‘We are really pleased to highlight our role within the community with this joint fundraising event with Rowans Hospice.

‘With Susan’s expertise, sense of humour and experience at the helm, we are confident people will enjoy the excitement of the auction, while feeling a real sense of reward, knowing that their contributions are going to good causes.’

Making Space’s relationship with Rowans Hospice kick-started last year when it staged a series of clay-making sessions for the charity’s volunteers.

As the organisations come together once again, chief executive of Rowans Hospice, Ruth White, said: ‘We are huge fans of Making Space and what they are doing for the Havant area.

‘For that reason, we are so

excited to team up with them again for this event – not least being generously named a beneficiary of it.’

While the auction at Making Space’s Bishopstoke Road premises on January 18 is invite-only, members of the public will soon be able to bid on the artwork in advance, by visiting makingspace.org/the-power-of-tin/.