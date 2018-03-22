WATCH: City tea dancers team up with Carry On star Anita Harris to raise cash for breast cancer

HUNDREDS of keen movers, shakers and fundraisers united with a celebrity for an afternoon of dance for a good cause.

Scores of people packed into the Gaiety Bar at South Parade Pier yesterday for a tea dance held in aid of the Breast Cancer Haven in Titchfield.

The Gaiety Bar's Jack Edwards leads the way with Anita Harris.'Picture: Ian Hargreaves

It came as part of the cause’s Big Tea Cosy drive, which aims to boost funds to support women living with cancer.

Leading the fixture was the destination’s own Jack Edwards, alongside much-loved singer and actress Anita Harris – renowned for her appearances in the tongue-in-cheek Carry On film series.

Community fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Haven, Heidi Rehman, went along to the event, which raised more than £1,000.

She said: ‘It was absolutely fantastic. The room was filled with people both young and mature who love to dance and were determined to have a brilliant time – and they did.

‘Anita was exactly like I imagined her to be. She was so friendly, really got the atmosphere going and was right behind our cause.’

With more than £1,000 collected on the day, Ms Rehman says dancers’ generosity raised enough cash to send a client through a full course of support.

She added: ‘Everybody was smiling and having happy – it was a joy to see.’

Star Anita also took time during an interval to host a questions and answers session – offering fans a window into her successful career in showbusiness.

Those who would like to organise their own tea party to raise money for the Breast Cancer Haven are invited to contact wessexfundraising@breastcancerhaven.org.uk.