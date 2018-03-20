WATCH: Dancing grannies take over Commercial Road

Have your say

YOUR eyes really weren’t deceiving you.

Confusion turned to delight for shoppers yesterday as a team of dancing grannies took to the streets in Portsmouth.

The dancing grannies take over Commercial Road in Portsmouth. Picture: Steven Lambert

The Dancing Grannies troupe were seen dancing outside the Specsavers in Commercial Road – strutting their stuff to pop hits all afternoon long.

The activity by Specsavers Portsmouth was used to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining eye health and having regular eye checks – with staff from the opticians offering free eye test vouchers to passers-by.

Store director Julia Moulton said: ‘The Dancing Grannies were great fun and went down a treat with the local community.

‘We wanted to put a smile on people’s faces while also letting the community know about the importance of getting their vision regularly checked.’

