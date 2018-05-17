WATCH: Dramatic footage shows sheds engulfed in flames in Portsmouth gardens

Have your say

THIS footage shows the moment four garden sheds caught alight overnight, causing extensive damage.

Earlier this week, crews from across Portsmouth were called to the fire in Reginald Road, just before 11pm.

Four sheds were engulfed in flames in Portsmouth

It is thought the blaze started after rags soaked in linseed oil were left in a plastic bag in one of the sheds.

No-one was hurt in the fire which happened on Monday, into the early hours of Tuesday.

Speaking after attending, a spokesman from Southsea fire station said: ‘When we arrived we realised the fire was much worse than a shed fire and the flames had spread across four back gardens and two properties.

‘The gardens were completely alight and the fire was at the back of two of the properties.’