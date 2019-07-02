WATCH: Drone footage captures the fire that broke out at L&S Waste on Portsdown Hill in Portsmouth

Have your say

DRONE footage captured the fire that broke out at L&S Waste at the top of Portsdown Hill in Portsmouth.

The video was taken by Neal Thompson after the fire took hold at about 6.45pm on Friday.

The fire at L&S Waste on Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth 'Picture: Adam Starks

L&S Waste Management said that an investigation would be held into what caused fire.

READ MORE: Teenager arrested in murder investigation as woman, in her 50s, dies at house in Hambledon

That night managing director Mick Baulch said: ‘First and foremost no-one has been injured, which is obviously the primary concern.

‘L&S safety protocols were quickly initiated after the blaze started and the fire service were quickly on site.

‘It’s unclear as yet to the cause of the fire, however Hampshire Fire and Rescue will conduct an investigation and will know more as a result.

‘Apologies to any local residents who might be affected.’

Nearby residents were advised that they should keep windows and doors closed for the rest of the evening.