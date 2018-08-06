WATCH: Fire crews put out large farmland blaze larger than a football pitch 

FIRE crews tackled a blaze larger than the size of a football pitch yesterday evening in Clanfield.
Five pumps, two Land Rover vehicles and a water carrier from Cosham, Southsea, Liphook, Bordon, Petersfield and Havant attended the scene on farmland in Hambledon Road just after 6.30pm.
‘The fire started due to burnout. It was not caused by arson,’ a spokesperson said of the smouldering 200m by 75m fire.
The spokesperson added: ‘We were able to dampen it down and bring it under control fairly quickly.’