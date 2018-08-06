WATCH: Fire crews put out large farmland blaze larger than a football pitch 

Have your say

FIRE crews tackled a blaze larger than the size of a football pitch yesterday evening in Clanfield.

Five pumps, two Land Rover vehicles and a water carrier from Cosham, Southsea, Liphook, Bordon, Petersfield and Havant attended the scene on farmland in Hambledon Road just after 6.30pm.

Picture: Waterlooville Fire Station/Twitter

‘The fire started due to burnout. It was not caused by arson,’ a spokesperson said of the smouldering 200m by 75m fire.

The spokesperson added: ‘We were able to dampen it down and bring it under control fairly quickly.’