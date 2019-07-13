WATCH: Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' fire at Browndown Ranges in Gosport

NEARLY forty firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the night to tackle a ‘deliberate’ gorse fire in Gosport.

Six pumps, two water carriers, two Land Rovers and a specialist wildfire team from Lyndhurst battled the blaze at Browndown Ranges last night which burned for four hours.

Fire at Browndown Ranges in Gosport

Gosport crew manager Tony Reed said: ‘We were called out at 9.27pm and we managed to get the fire out by about 1.30am. It was a deliberate fire set by idiots and names have been handed to the police. It caused damage to about a hectare.’

‘It was a horrid sweaty job and fire crews were at the scene until 4.30am this morning to check the fire did not reignite.’

The fire crews will conduct re-inspections of the area this morning.

