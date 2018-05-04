WATCH: Fratton music studio helping kids keep off the street - and find their voice

Have your say

YOUNG people are finding their voice with the help of an expanding music studio in Fratton.

Winter Road Studios is showing people what Portsmouth is all about with its cutting edge video music projects.

The studio offers a lifeline to youngsters by keeping them off the streets and helping those trying to turn their lives around.

The group has worked with big name London producers and artists such as Rodney Rymez and Ramz and hosts a number of successful events including Sunday’s Burrfields Estate Park shoot.

Joint organiser David Maps said: ‘We’ve helped a lot of people to step up and express themselves through music.’