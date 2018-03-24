WATCH: Fundraisers unite for 24-hour grindathon in aid of Sport Relief at Land Rover BAR

Have your say

FUNDRAISERS of all ages joined forces to burn calories and turn them into cash for Sport Relief.

It came as the week-long initiative drew to a close yesterday, with scores of movers and shakers across the city getting active to support vulnerable people in the UK and overseas.

Participants in the 24-hour grindathon and 12-hour spinathon for Sport Relief

At Land Rover BAR in Old Portsmouth, more than 400 people embarked on a 24-hour ‘grindathon’ and a 12-hour spinathon.

The former – mimicking the handle-pumping motion sailors endure competing in events like the America’s Cup – started at 10pm on Thursday night and culminated a day later.

Among the squads taking part was sailor, Eldon Myers – who represented the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines alongside two pals.

The 22-year-old said: ‘I’ve lost count how many cycles I’ve gone through but it’s a fantastic cause we’re raising money for, so we’re only too happy to help.’

A participant in the 24-hour grindathon for Sport Relief

Spurred on by a live DJ set, Eldon and his colleagues got the chance to soak up breathtaking panoramic views from BAR’s third floor, overlooking the city and the Solent.

He added: ‘When we started on Thursday it was very dark, but as soon as the sun came up on Friday it was absolutely amazing.’

While teams of fundraisers completed cycles and swapped places every half an hour, 25-year-old Tim Carter finished the feat in one go – taking short breaks only to eat and use the bathroom.

The Land Rover BAR representative said: ‘It has been hard work to say the least, but Sport Relief is such a good cause.

‘Anything we can do to help is absolutely worth it.’

Altogether, grinders and spinners – comprising armed forces personnel, community groups and volunteers – raised thousands in the effort.

Elsewhere on Friday, youngsters at Stamshaw Infant School clubbed together for a mini triathlon – comprising swimming, running and cycling.

Freddie Mackay, five, said: ‘Some people don’t have much money so doing fundraising events is showing kindness to others.’

In Waterlooville, more than 50 pupils at Purbrook Park School raised cash by uniting for an all-day’ zumbathon’ – they were joined by headteacher Paul Foxley.