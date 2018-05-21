WATCH: Horse riders in Fareham support safety campaign while on roads

HORSE riders supported a campaign calling for drivers to give them enough room when overtaking.

The ride-out in Titchfield was part of the Pass Wide and Slow campaign.

Riders in Titchfield raised awareness for the Pass Wide and Slow Campaign by holding an event on Sunday, May 20.

It was organised by Alexia Curlett, from Locks Heath, and was open to riders from across the area.

The 59-year-old said: ‘We all have to use the roads. Drivers and road users, we all need to respect each other.’

Held yesterday, the event was one of many taking place across the country. It started at Crofton Manor and went through Titchfield Lane, the village and down Titchfield Coach Hill.

Fareham Borough Council ward councillor Connie Hockley supported the campaign.

She said: ‘I hope something like this little ride will bring this to peoples’ minds when their driving.’

During the ride, leaflets were handed out to cars to explain about the campaign, which was originally started by Debbie Smith from Cornwall.

Lottie Ennew, from Whiteley, went along on the ride. She said: ‘Being at Crofton Livery we have to go onto the roads in order to get onto the bridleways.

‘So sometimes its not always a choice for us. But we do have to put ourselves at that risk in order to enjoy our hack.’

The Pass Wide and Slow campaign aims to make passing a horse slowly and with enough distance a legal requirement and for drivers to have to abide by hand signs which ask them to slow down or stop.

Currently drivers are not legally obligated to slow down when approaching a horse.