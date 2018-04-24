WATCH: Portsmouth Comic Con heroes embark on high-octane mission in the Solent

Have your say

CAPED crusaders have united to defend the city ahead of a hotly-anticipated convention next week.

Flagship heroes for the first ever Portsmouth Comic Con recently took to the Solent in a high-octane mission to ward off the so-called Solent Assassin.

From right, Captain Comic Con, Southsea Superwoman, a sidekick and the Solent Assassin. Credit: Portsmouth Guildhall

Armed ‘to the teeth’ with the ‘latest in crime-fighting weaponry’, Captain Comic Con and the Southsea Superwoman joined forces with their sidekicks for the colourful and dynamic promo aboard a vessel from Boat Club Trafalgar, in Portchester.

The spectacle took place with just over a week remaining until Portsmouth Comic Con claims the Guildhall, on Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6.

The convention’s debut will celebrate all things comic book and adventure, comprising international guests, celebrity signings, exclusive exhibitions, live demonstrations and family activities.

Among those set to bring the feat to life are stars who have worked on films, television shows and comic books including X-Men, Thor, Batman Begins, Superman Returns, Black Panther, Star Wars, Doctor Who, Game of Thrones and Ready Player One.

Visitors will also get the chance to enjoy the University of Portsmouth’s Virtual Reality Zone, as well as retro gaming sessions hosted by High Street cafe Game Over, from Old Portsmouth.

A Street Art workshop enabling comic-lovers to paint their own zombies or design a superhero will also be on display.

Tickets for Portsmouth Comic Con can be purchased online at portsmouthcomiccon.com.