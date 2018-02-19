WATCH: Prominent city figures unite for charity sign language music video

LEADING city figures have united to appear in a music video raising awareness of deaf children and adults.

Portsmouth Music Hub recruited scores of recognisable volunteers to take part in its production for the national Sign2Sing campaign.

Promoting unity and British Sign Language, the video features representatives signing the lyrics to national charity Signhealth’s song Friends Forever.

Now available to watch online, the clip was the brainchild of Portsmouth Music Hub CEO, Sue Beckett.

Reflecting on the finished product – which she toured The News area with cameraman Paul Taylor to create – she said: ‘We are absolutely delighted with the finished video.

‘This production is all about raising awareness of the children and adults living with hearing impairments right across the country.

Portsmouth Hospitals Trust CEO Mark Cubbon

‘We decided as a music club we wanted to raise the profile of the work Signhealth is doing in a fun and interactive way.

‘And once we pitched this project, the response we got from people in the community was stunning – we’re really pleased.’

In asking figureheads from across Portsmouth to get involved with the video, Ms Beckett said she also set out to illustrate the landmarks which make the city tick day-to-day.

She said: ‘We wanted to showcase the city of Portsmouth in the film and chose iconic venues around the city.

Editor of The News Mark Waldron (centre) with newsroom colleagues

‘These included the deck of HMS Warrior, Guildhall Square, the New Theatre Royal and glimpses of the Spinnaker Tower and Portsmouth Cathedral.’

Captured signing from the heart of the Portsmouth City Council chamber – alongside the Conservative cabinet – Cllr Linda Symes said taking part in the film was ‘great fun’.

She said: ‘The final video is just brilliant and it’s wonderful to see just how many people stepped up to the plate.’

Editorial staff at The News – including editor Mark Waldron – joined in signing for the chorus of Friends Forever.

With their efforts now woven among those from countless city volunteers, Mr Waldron said: ‘Sign2Sing is a fantastic initiative and it was a pleasure to take part in Portsmouth Music Hub’s Friends Forever video.

‘We love the finished production Sue Beckett and her team have put together and it is inspiring to see leading figures right across our city unite for such a worthy cause.’