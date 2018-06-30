WATCH: Ten top tips on staying cool as summer heatwave hits

SUMMER is well and truly here with plenty of people now hitting the beach to enjoy the blissful temperatures outside.
But sometimes staying cool while the mercury soars isn’t as simple as slapping on a hat and plonking yourself down under a beach brolly.
Here are some easy ways to stay cool as Britain’s mini heatwave continues:
Draw the curtains
It might seem like a small step but even keeping blinds and curtains drawn during the day can make a massive change to the temperature in your home.
Chill out with your feet out
Wrapping your feet in a wet towel or placing them in a bucket of water can help drive down your body temperature.
Fan freeze
Placing a frozen bottle of water in front of a fan will help to chill down the breeze as it wafts over you.
Eat small meals – regularly
Metabolic heat is needed to break down food, meaning your body warms up slightly when processing larger meals. Eating smaller snack-sized meals more regularly through the day can help to keep you cool.
Wear the right clothes
Lightweight cotton clothes are by far some of the best to wear in the blistering heat. Opt for light colours which reflect more sunlight - absorbing less heat. Avoid dark colours.
Water breaks
The hotter it gets, the more we sweat. By staying hydrated, you can avoid heat exhaustion from hitting you. Look to drink at least two litres of cool water a day – more if you’re out in the sun or exercising.
Stay in the shade
It’s recommended to keep in the shade between 11am and 3pm, March to October, which is when the sun is at its strongest.
Buy a hand-held fan
Take a breeze with you wherever you go. Fans are affordable, portable and available at most online retailers.
Take a dip
Taking a dunk in a paddling pool or in the sea is a great way to chill the body down – just make sure you slap on the sun cream if you’re outside for prolonged periods.
Dab yourself
Splash yourself with water and let a fan dry you off. As the water evaporates, it cools your skin down.