WATCH: Ten top tips on staying cool as summer heatwave hits

SUMMER is well and truly here with plenty of people now hitting the beach to enjoy the blissful temperatures outside.

But sometimes staying cool while the mercury soars isn’t as simple as slapping on a hat and plonking yourself down under a beach brolly.

Children splashing in the sea with ice creams during unseasonably warm weather.� Peter Cripps SUS-180628-084808008

Here are some easy ways to stay cool as Britain’s mini heatwave continues:

Draw the curtains

It might seem like a small step but even keeping blinds and curtains drawn during the day can make a massive change to the temperature in your home.

Chill out with your feet out

Nicola Pendleton and her son, Jacob, one, enjoying the hot weather on Sunday at Stokes Bay, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse PPP-180306-162648006

Wrapping your feet in a wet towel or placing them in a bucket of water can help drive down your body temperature.

Fan freeze

Placing a frozen bottle of water in front of a fan will help to chill down the breeze as it wafts over you.

Eat small meals – regularly

Richard Torkington enjoying the hot weather on Sunday at Stokes Bay, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse PPP-180306-162637006

Metabolic heat is needed to break down food, meaning your body warms up slightly when processing larger meals. Eating smaller snack-sized meals more regularly through the day can help to keep you cool.

Wear the right clothes

Lightweight cotton clothes are by far some of the best to wear in the blistering heat. Opt for light colours which reflect more sunlight - absorbing less heat. Avoid dark colours.

Water breaks

Enjoying the hot weather at Hill Head beach Picture: Chris Moorhouse PPP-180306-162721006

The hotter it gets, the more we sweat. By staying hydrated, you can avoid heat exhaustion from hitting you. Look to drink at least two litres of cool water a day – more if you’re out in the sun or exercising.

Stay in the shade

It’s recommended to keep in the shade between 11am and 3pm, March to October, which is when the sun is at its strongest.

Buy a hand-held fan

Take a breeze with you wherever you go. Fans are affordable, portable and available at most online retailers.

Take a dip

Taking a dunk in a paddling pool or in the sea is a great way to chill the body down – just make sure you slap on the sun cream if you’re outside for prolonged periods.

Dab yourself

Splash yourself with water and let a fan dry you off. As the water evaporates, it cools your skin down.