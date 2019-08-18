Watch the shocking moment a water main burst in Portsmouth this morning

A BURST water main caused problems for residents in Portsmouth this morning.

Portsmouth Water confirmed a 12 inch water main burst in the PO6 area, leaving residents in Paulsgrove with muddy water running through their taps.

Picture: Portsmouth Water

According to Portsmouth Water’s website, the cause of the problems was in Allaway Avenue.

A spokesman for the water company says the pipe burst at around 6.30am, but the water supply was restored 30 minutes later.

He said: ‘It was a 12 inch water main that burst. Luckily we isolated the problem fairly quickly.

‘We had to cut a whole piece of the main out and put a new one in, so that will take another couple of hours to complete, but people’s water supply won’t be affected by that.’

Residents are advised to run their taps for 10-15 minutes to clear out any debris.

