WATCH: VW Transporters group deliver hundreds of presents to sick children at QA Hospital

A MOTORCADE of Volkswagen enthusiasts delivered hundreds of presents to sick children at a city hospital.

Volunteers from South Coast Transporters were met by a sea of smiling nurses as they rolled up to Queen Alexandra Hospital bearing gifts on Saturday.

Some of the presents handed over to QA by South Coast Transporters Picture: Ian Hargreaves

The presents – delivered by a trio of generous drivers – were collected after the group responded to a Facebook appeal for QA’s children’s ward.

There to greet the kindhearted volunteers was seven-year-old Jude Allen, who is waiting for five organ transplants.

The youngster, who has spent much of his life at QA, journeyed home yesterday to spend a day with his family.

Speaking after meeting the South Coast Transporters, he said: ‘It’s been great to see them, I even got to sit in the driver’s seat of one of the vans.

‘It’s always really nice to get presents as well, especially when I get to open them at home. All I can say is thank you.’

Charlie Taylor, the sister on the children’s unit, will unite with her colleagues in handing the presents out to youngsters.

The 46-year-old said: ‘Some children stay here for one night, others stay for most of their lives and, of course, we treat those who are even admitted on Christmas Day.

‘Regardless of how long someone spends on the ward, it is nice to be able to give something to all of them at this time of year.’

The delivery was organised by co-owner of the South Coast Transporters group, Diana Brown.

The 63-year-old said: ‘We saw a post on Facebook calling for presents to be sent to QA children’s ward and we knew we wanted to be a part of it.

‘We shared the post ourselves, our thousands of members got donating and thanks to them we’ve been able to deliver all these lovely presents. It really is a pleasure to be of help’

Her husband Chris added: ‘Everyone has been so generous. The power of social media is just amazing.’