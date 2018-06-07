Waterlooville fitness group’s dance-a-thon raises £4,100

Have your say

A SIX-hour dance-a-thon raised more than £4,000 for charity.

Dancing fitness group FitnFunkey organised the funkathon in Waterlooville to fundraise for two causes close to the hearts of joint-organisers Steph and Amanda Fleet.

Held last month, the event raised £4,189 which will be split between SADS UK, a charity which supports families who have lost someone through Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome and the Acorn Community Centre, in Wecock.

Steph said she was delighted with raising more than their £4,000 target and thanked everyone for their support.