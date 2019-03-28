Waterlooville schoolchildren wear their hats in aid of brain tumour charity

CHILDREN have been designing and wearing their own hats as part of Wear a Hat Day – a national initiative to raise awareness and money for Brain Tumour Research.

The children of Padnell Junior school displayed a colourful array of hats depicting sharks, Pokemon characters, Harry Potter, Easter and even the different parts of the brain – in keeping with the theme for the day.

Children in their hats enjoy a Zumba session.''Picture: Sarah Standing (280319-4365)

Headteacher, Sarah Luker, said: ‘We first got involved with the event last year. This is the charity’s tenth anniversary and we were really keen to mark the event. Many of our children’s families have been affected by cancer and so they were really keen to take part and raise money for such a worthwhile cause.’

Year 5 student, Leah Higgs, aged 10, said: ‘It's a great thing to think about Brain Tumour Research because it's not a charity that is as well known as other charities.’

Classmate, Jade Harrison, also 10, added: ‘It is great that we are getting involved because there are lots of people that need the help and we can raise lots of money for them.’

Parent and zumba teacher, Jenna-Lee Hiscock, who organised the event, has been personally effected by the devastating impacts of the disease.

(l-r) Sean Hyslop (8) and Lucas Banks (9) with just some of the cakes which were on offer at the cake sale.''Picture: Sarah Standing (280319-4341)

Jenna said: ‘My father-in-law passed away from a brain tumour and my mother died from lung cancer. All families can relate to cancer losses.’

Children paid £1 to wear their hats with money also being raised through selling cakes and charity merchandise. However, for Jenna a key focus of the day was also about raising awareness of the disease. Throughout the day, Jenna held zumba sessions for all year groups, which also incorporated discussion about cancer and the role of the charity.

‘Obviously the significance of wearing a hat is linked to the location of a brain tumour. During each of my zumba sessions we talked to the children about the vital research carried out by the charity. It is important to talk to children about this serious issues and a number of them opened up about their own experience of family members who have suffered from cancer,’ explained Jenna.

For both Sarah and Jenna the day has been a resounding success.

Event organiser, Jenna-Lee Hiscock, leading the Zumba class.'Picture: Sarah Standing (280319-4215)

‘The hats have been amazing and we have raised money for such a valuable cause,’ said Sarah.

Jenna added: ‘It has been a brilliant day and we are very proud of the children’s efforts.’

Brain Tumour Research has a laboratory at the University of Portsmouth.