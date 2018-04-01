Waterlooville woman scoops Girlguiding’s top award

Have your say

AN INSPIRATIONAL woman from Waterlooville has scooped Girlguiding’s top gong.

Amy Peach, 22, was presented with her Queen’s Guide Award at the House of Commons by chief guide Amanda Medler.

To clinch the award, Amy took on a series of personal challenges from social action campaigns, to volunteering and travelling.

She is one of an elite few to achieve the award – with fewer than 150 young women in the movement being presented with the accolade every year.

It took her three years of hard work to fulfil the necessary criteria.

Amanda Medler, chief guide, said: ‘Presenting these remarkable young women with their Queen’s Guide Awards was an absolute honour. Hearing about their adventures, highlights, and the challenges they overcame to complete their projects to make a difference in their communities was inspiring. Congratulations to them all.’

Guides need to achieve the award before they turn 26.