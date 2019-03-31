Pompey fans are celebrating Checkatrade Trophy final success against Sunderland.

And many have taken time out of their festivities to congratulate Kenny Jackett’s side on their penalty shootout win over their League One promotion rivals.

The game was deadlocked after 90 minutes and then extra-time.

Aiden McGeady’s first-half free-kick was cancelled out by Nathan Thompson’s late leveller.

Jamal Lowe handed the Blues the advantage deep into extra-time, before McGready struck again to send the match to match to penalties.

Lee Cattermole missed his effort from 12 yards, leaving the path clear for Oli Hawkins to secure victory.

And the substitute made no mistake to hand Pompey a 5-4 spot-kick success.

Here’s what those you survived the drama had to say about events at Wembley on our Facebook pagee and on portsmouth.co.uk.

Chris Boyce: Well done to everyone at the club! Well deserved win!

Mark Tanner: Well done to Kenny and the boys, well deserved, we were terrible in the first half but deserved our win in second and extra time, really showed our class.

Peter Smith: Well done Pompey now promotion.

Ollie Roberts: God I love this club. From administration and back to back relegations to Wembley winners and possible promotion candidates! Play up Pompey!

Marion Claxton: Well done, certainly had the passion second half!

Richard Holdaway: What a fantastic difference Hawkins and Evans made.

Well done KJ too. MOTM for me Burgess then Lowe.

Richard Holdaway: Much better after an hour. Hawkins is making a difference.