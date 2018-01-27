WEATHER AND TRAVEL: Cloudy start as roads run smoothly

Have your say

IT’S a dry and cloudy start for the city and its surrounding areas today, but we could see rain this afternoon.

Forecasts predict a 40 per cent chance of rain from 10am – which will increase to 90 per cent at 3pm.

While temperatures are currently sat at 5C, they are expected to double by the late afternoon.

Winds are also likely to peak at a speed of 34mph.

TRAVEL

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays