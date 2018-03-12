WEATHER AND TRAVEL: Drizzly start as traffic gets flowing

RAIN is expected for much of the day.
Met Office forecasts predict a high chance of precipitation for Portsmouth and the surrounding areas until 7pm tonight.
Meanwhile, temperatures are on the rise following the county’s cold snap – likely to peak at 10C just after midday.
Winds are set to blow at a maximum of 28mph, at 10pm.
TRAVEL
M27 – Some slow westbound traffic between Fareham and Eastleigh
A3(M) – Some slow northbound traffic between Purbrook and Clanfield
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays