WEATHER AND TRAVEL: Rain likely as traffic gets moving

Rain could be on the cards throughout the day
IT’S likely to be a wet morning for the city.

Forecasts outline a 90 per cent chance of rainfall this morning, which will continue through the afternoon.

Temperatures are currently sat at 9C – set to be the day’s peak – but will drop as low as 4C tonight.

Wind speeds are expected to pick up to 39mph at about 2pm.

TRAVEL

M27 – Some slow traffic northbound toward Southampton

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays

Wightlink – Provider has indicated a revised service until Friday. Users are urged to look online for new timetable