WEATHER AND TRAVEL: Storm Georgina set to batter Portsmouth

STORM Georgina is set to bludgeon the area with lashing winds reaching 50 miles per hour and heavy rain, the Met Office has warned.

Portsmouth is expecting to bear the brunt of the latest weather front this afternoon as it sweeps in from the west.

Heavy rain is predicted to batter the city from about midday, lasting until about 3pm, as the storm passes to the east.

No weather warnings or flood warnings have been issued for the Portsmouth area. However, a yellow weather alert has gone out for Scotland, with the Met Office saying power lines could be damaged.

On the roads, traffic is moving relatively freely around Portsmouth, with congestion building at the usual spots.

However, on the westbound route of the A27 between junction 9 at Fareham and junction 5 at Eastleigh, causing delays of about 30 minutes.

Elsewhere in the county there have been incidents which are causing disruption to journeys in the west.

On the M3 at junction 12 near Eastleigh North and Chandlers Ford, a fallen tree has blocked one lane, slowing traffic.

While on the M27 an accident by junction 7 at Hedge End, westbound, is causing delays of more than 30 minutes for drivers.

Commuters travelling by rail are also facing disruption to their journeys this morning, due to a signalling fault

The National Rail said: ‘A fault on a train between Havant and Haslemere has resulted in the towards London being blocked.

‘Trains are currently unable to run from Havant towards Guildford. Trains in the opposite direction may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.’

The rail operator warned trains in both directions are subject to ‘short-notice alterations’.

A train shuttle service will operate between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant.

Ferry services on Wightlink Travel from Portsmouth to the Isle of Wight have also been disrupted.

In a statement on Twitter, the travel firm said: ‘We’re very sorry for the disruption to your travel plans today’ adding there were delays of 30 minutes due to ‘a mechanical problem’.

‘In addition to this, we have had to cancel the 8am sailing from Portsmouth due to a separate mechanical issue,’ the company said.

For further updates, see Wightlink’s Twitter.