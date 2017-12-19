WEATHER AND TRAVEL: Very cold start but no accidents reported

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH is waking up to near-freezing temperatures today.

Currently at 1C, forecasts say temperatures in the city will peak at 8C at about 2pm.

Conditions are expected to remain mostly cloudy, with some peeking sunshine in the early afternoon.

TRAVEL

M27 – Delays of up to 15 mins southbound, past Southampton Airport on Southampton Road to wide lane roundabout

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays