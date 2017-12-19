WEATHER AND TRAVEL: Very cold start but no accidents reported

PORTSMOUTH is waking up to near-freezing temperatures today.
Currently at 1C, forecasts say temperatures in the city will peak at 8C at about 2pm.
Conditions are expected to remain mostly cloudy, with some peeking sunshine in the early afternoon.
TRAVEL
M27 – Delays of up to 15 mins southbound, past Southampton Airport on Southampton Road to wide lane roundabout
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays