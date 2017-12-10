WEATHER AND TRAVEL: Wet and blustery start but roads are celar

Have your say

STRONG winds and rain are the order of this morning’s weather.

City residents can expect to face rainfall and gales of up to 53mph throughout the morning.

It comes as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for The News area until 3pm.

Temperatures are forecast to peak at 8C at 11am, but could drop as low as 3C by 5pm.

Many areas across the UK have woken to heavy snowfall today, leading to delays and cancellations of transport services across the country.

TRAVEL

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays, but the 10.14am Southern service from Portsmouth Harbour to Brighton has been cancelled

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays