Have your say

HEAVY rain could fall across the Portsmouth area this afternoon, forecasters have said.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the city between 3pm and 10pm.

The service said ‘spray and flooding’ on roads caused by the conditions could lead to delays for motorists.

In other areas of the region, however, it said ‘interruption’ to power supplies and ‘flooding of a few homes and businesses’ is ‘likely’.