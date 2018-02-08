WEATHER: Ice warning as temperatures in Portsmouth reach freezing

Have your say

THE Met Office has issued a warning for ice in Portsmouth and surrounding areas tomorrow morning.

The yellow warning is in place between 4am and 10am.

It comes as temperatures tonight are set to plummet to zero degrees.

The Met Office said: ‘Following a spell of rain, temperatures will fall quickly later in the night allowing ice to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads.

‘A few wintry showers will follow.

‘Some injuries from slips and accidents on icy surfaces are possible.

‘Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.’