WEATHER: Solent services cancelled and power cut as Storm Eleanor hits Portsmouth area

Hovertravel services have been suspended this morning as Storm Eleanor brings high winds to the Portsmouth area.

Wind speeds of up to 70mph were forecast across the south of the country overnight as the storm headed for the nation’s shores.

On its website Hovertravel said services had been cancelled due to ‘adverse weather conditions’.

A Met Office weather warning is in place this morning for the south of the UK, including the Portsmouth area.

It has been extended until 6pm this evening.

Brittany Ferries were forced to cancel its 10pm crossings between Bilbao and Portsmouth, and Le Havre and Portsmouth, last night.

Some areas of Hampshire, including near Cadnam in the New Forest and East Tisted in the Meon Valley have also suffered power cuts.

Aside from the strong winds forecasters are predicting a mild day in the Portsmouth area today, with temperatures reaching up to 10C.

There could be sunny spells this afternoon, with little chance of rain.

Return to this page for more updates throughout the morning.