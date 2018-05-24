WEATHER: Temperatures expected to soar to 30C over the bank holiday weekend - but we may see thunderstorms

TEMPERATURES across the UK over the bank holiday weekend could be twice what is usual for this time of year, according to meteorologists.

The Met Office believes that temperatures could rise to 30C over the bank holiday weekend.

Sunbathers on Hot Walls enjoying the bank holiday sunshine earlier this month. Picture: Neil Marshall

The news comes after the UK enjoyed the hottest May Bank Holiday Monday ever recorded earlier this month, as forecasters said temperatures reached 25.1C in Gosport.

But with a chance of thunderstorms in the south over the coming days, we may not see that sort of heat in Portsmouth.

Currently, the Met Office is forecasting highs of 24C over the weekend for the Portsmouth area – followed by rain on Monday afternoon.