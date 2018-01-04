WEATHER UPDATE: Forecasters say strong coastal winds up to 75mph will continue until the evening

A warning of high winds has been issued for the majority of England and Wales today.

Forecasters have warned of further disruption after Storm Eleanor battered Britain with gusts of up to 100mph, plunging tens of thousands of homes into darkness and hitting travel links.

The Met Office said some delays to land, air and sea transport are likely, as well as the potential for further power outages as wind speeds of up to 75mph move in from the south west of England.

A yellow wind warning covering all of southern England, Wales and up to Yorkshire and the Humber will be in place from 8am until 7pm.

‘The strongest winds will affect southwest England and Wales during the morning, moving east to reach eastern parts of England later in the afternoon,’ the Met Office said.

‘Gusts of 50mph to 60mph are likely fairly widely with some gusts reaching 65mph to 75mph along exposed coasts and over high ground in the west.’

The blustery day comes ahead of a cold snap this weekend that is expected to bring plummeting temperatures and widespread frost.

The Met Office said it will be -10C (14F) in Scotland, gradually warming to -3C (27F) in the south of England on Saturday night.