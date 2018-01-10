Weather warning issued for widespread fog across Portsmouth area

Have your say

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads after a weather warning for fog was issued for the Portsmouth area.

The Met Office has said fog will become increasingly widespread fog through this evening and overnight into Thursday.

Visibility could fall below 100 metres in place.

The fog will thin slowly later on Thursday morning, but some patches may persist into the afternoon in the west of the warning area.

Slower journey times are expected and there is a chance of delays to flights.

The yellow weather warning covers most of Hampshire and parts of West Sussex.

It is in place from 7pm tonight to 11am on Thursday morning.