Portsmouth has been named one of the UK’s top trending destinations for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The city was named fifth in the rankings put together by Airbnb, who looked at how popular places are to visit compared to last year.

Portsmouth has had 120 per cent bookings than for Easter 2018, though as the figures were collated in March this number is expected to rise.

Scarborough in Yorkshire came top with 300 per cent, followed by Barrow in Furness with 143 per cent and Weymouth with 130 per cent.

Other beach holiday destinations have also proved popular with Bournemouth and Lyme Regis, both in Dorset, included in the top 10.

Hadi Moussa, Airbnb general manager for northern Europe said: ‘The Easter bank holiday weekend provides the perfect opportunity for Brits to take a short trip within the UK and explore more of the country.

’This Easter, some rather unexpected destinations have proved popular with staycationers as Brits discover what the UK has to offer beyond its major cities and well-trodden tourist attractions.’

The data is calculated by looking at inbound visitors to holiday destinations between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

What is the latest weather forecast for Portsmouth?

Luckily for Easter visitors to Portsmouth, it looks set to be a beautiful bank holiday weekend with high temperatures expected.

It could reach 20C on Saturday with sunny spells expected throughout the weekend.

Monday will be cloudier with temperatures only reaching 10C, and there is a chance of light rain in the evening.

