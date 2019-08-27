Chance of thunderstorms across Portsmouth area tonight Met Office warns

Portsmouth could face possible thunderstorms tonight, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office is predicting that the storm could hit the city later today.

There is currently a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms between 10pm and 11pm, according to most recently updated forecast for the rest of the day.

According to the latest outlook for the rest of today, the Met Office is predicting the it will be sunny changing to thunder by nighttime

Thunderstorms could also be seen in Gosport – where there is a 50 per cent chance they could hit at 9pm and a 60 per cent chance they could hit at 10pm.

While in Fareham there is also a 50 per cent chance that residents could see thunder at 9pm but a 70 per cent chance thunderstorms could hit at 10pm.

For Havant, the Met Office is predicting that there is a 50 per cent chance of thunderstorms at 9pm, and the same is expected in Waterlooville – however there is also a 50 per cent chance of light rain in the town at 10pm.

Hayling Island looks set to escape the thunder tonight, with the Met Office currently not predicting thunderstorms for the island.