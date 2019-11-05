Have your say

Forecasters are predicting rain will put a damper on the annual fireworks display in Cosham.

The event is set to take place at the King George V playing fields tomorrow night.

Cosham fireworks. Picture : Habibur Rahman

Cosham fireworks display is a free event and you don’t need a ticket to watch.

The event opens at 4pm tomorrow and from that time kids under the age of 12 will be able to enjoy the children's funfair.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Cosham fireworks display

The bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks display will start at 7.30pm after a countdown led by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth.

However according to the early Met Office forecast for Wednesday it is looking like attendees can expect rainy conditions during the display.

The latest forecast says that there will be light rain from 4pm until 8pm, with temperatures predicted to be 10C – there will be heavy rain showers between 8pm and 9pm.

So if you are planning on attending the Cosham fireworks display you will want to bring a coat.

READ MORE: Bonfire Night 2019: Fireworks displays in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport this month

Portsmouth City Council recommend that if you are coming to the display to avoid driving if possible.

However there will be car parking available at Lakeside for £2.

The money raised from the parking charge will be donated to the Rotary Clubs of Southsea Castle, Portsmouth and Southsea, and Rotaract.

Any vehicles parked on double yellow lines and grass verges risk being towed away.

Cosham train station is located five minutes away and there are bus stops adjacent to the field on Northern Road.