Forecasters are predicting that there will be heavy rain during a Bonfire night event this evening.

The annual Cosham firework display is set to take place at the King George V playing fields tonight.

Cosham fireworks display will take place tonight. Picture: Habibur Rahman

However the forecast is less than spectacular with Met Office predicting heavy rain for much of the evening.

The event opens at 4pm tomorrow and from that time kids under the age of 12 will be able to enjoy the children's funfair.

The bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks display will start at 7.30pm after a countdown led by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth.

Here’s the hour-by-hour forecast for this evening, according to Met Office:

4pm – heavy rain

5pm – heavy rain

6pm – cloudy

7pm – heavy rain showers

8pm – heavy rain

9pm – heavy rain

It is expect to be 10C for much of this evening but the wind gusts are not expect to exceed speeds of 11C during the display.

So if you are planning on attending the Cosham fireworks display you will want to bring a coat.

