PORTSMOUTH is getting ready to host the UK’s major D-Day 75 anniversary ceremony.

The eyes of the world will be on the city tomorrow as hundreds of veterans of the Normandy Landings as well as world leaders will attend the event on Southsea Common.

Veterans together with their 'D-Day 75' Companions left Portsmouth International Port to sail on the Brittany Ferries, Mont St Michel to take parts in the events in Normandy, France over the coming days. (left to right) Albert Lamond (94) with Edwin Leadbetter (94). Picture: Malcolm Wells

Thousands of people are expected to descend on Portsmouth for the ceremony which will begin at 11.30am.

But will the weather hold out for the event? Or will you need to bring an umbrella?

Here’s what the latest forecast says:

Wednesday, June 5

The Met Office is predicting that there will be sunny intervals throughout the morning tomorrow.

There will be a max temperature of 17C and a low of 10C.

The D-Day 75 anniversary ceremony is due to begin at 11.30am and it is expected to be sunny with a mixture of clouds at this time.

It will be 15C at the time of the ceremony and there will be gusts of 16mph.

Who is attending D-Day ceremony

The Queen will join major world leaders like Donald Trump, the Prime Minister, President Macron, Chancellor Merkel and others.

Hundreds of D-Day veterans will also be attending the ceremony before sailing across to Normandy for the D-Day anniversary on June 6.