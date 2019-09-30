Flood alerts in place across the Portsmouth area as heavy rain and large waves forecast

Flood alerts have been issue across the Portsmouth area as heavy rain and large waves are forecast.

The Met Office has issued four yellow weather warnings for rain and strong winds across Tuesday October 30.

Flood alerts across Hayling Island.

Amber flood warnings are in place from Fareham to Portchester, from Hillhead to Gosport, across the coastal line of Portsmouth, and on Hayling Island.

The warning means that flooding is possible – and residents are warned to be prepared.

Tuesday afternoon's tide at 13.45pm is expected to be higher than normal due to unsettled weather with strong South Westerly Force 6 winds.

In Portsmouth, the tidal defence gates at Old Portsmouth will be closed to protect property, and some roads may be flooded by the high tide and heavy rainfall.

Flood alerts across Fareham.

In Fareham, for one hour either side of high tide, road at Lower Quay is at risk of flooding.

Across Hayling Island, the main road at Northney and car parks along Sea Front Road South Hayling are at risk of flooding, but property is expected to remain safe.

A Met Office statement said: ‘We are liaising with the local authority over beach condition at South Hayling which remains good.

‘Stormy seas are dangerous, avoid the sea front at high tide.’

Flood alerts across the Portsmouth area.