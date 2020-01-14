Flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency, which says roads and car parks will be flooded by a tide 2ft higher than usual.

The warnings are for Langstone and Emsworth, where Wednesday’s early morning tide at 2am is higher than normal due to the Gale Force 8 southerly winds and large waves.

Bad weather at Southsea seafront Picture: Chris Stevens-Ballard

The warning states: ‘The weather increases tide table values by 2ft (0.67m). The total forecast tide is 5.34m. For 1 hour either side of high water, the tide and waves will cause road and car park flooding at Langstone High Street, Royal Oak, Ship Inn Pub in Langstone, South Street, Queen Street and A259 Junction of Lumley Road.

‘Large waves will cause spray overtopping at Emsworth Promenade and at the immediate water front and property flooding may occur. After this tide‚ no further impacts are expected. To help protect property, we have installed stop logs at Emsworth Promenade. We will also lower water levels in Emsworth Mill Pond, as heavy rainfall is forecast overnight. If you have it, please install flood protection an hour before high tide.’

A warning has also been issued for Eastoke and South Hayling, where for an hour either side of high tide, Northney Road will flood.

The Environment Agency says: ‘At South Hayling, large, higher energy waves could move shingle, allowing the tide to be forced higher up the beach. Overtopping of beach front splash walls and flooding to beach front gardens is expected. Water will also flow into Southwood Road. It is possible that some property flooding could occur. After this tide‚ no further impacts are expected. We are liaising with the local authority over beach condition. If you have it, and especially if you are close to South Hayling sea front, please install flood protection one hour before high tide.’

The Environment Agency says that the flooding can cause disruption to travel, damage to property and present some health hazards.

It has recommended that people keep up to date with the latest information, move important items to a higher level if possible, and prepare an emergency grab bag containing bottled water, warm clothes, medicines and other essential items.

As well as flood warnings, there are 119 flood alerts across the country, including fro Portsmouth, which are a lesser warning and indicate that disruption may be caused.