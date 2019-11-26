Have your say

A NUMBER of flood warnings have been issued for Portsmouth and the surrounding areas as the remnants of tropical Storm Sebastien is set to batter the city.

The Environment Agency have released amber ‘flooding is possible – be prepared’ warnings.

Storm Sebastien is set to bring heavy rain to Portsmouth. Picture: Keith Woodland.

These are in place for Portsmouth, Hillhead to Gosport, Fareham to Portchester, Hayling Island and Langstone to Gosport as well as other parts of the county.

The Environment Agency is warning that there could be flooding in Old Portsmouth in East Street with the tidal defence gates set to be closed to protect properties.

They have also warned about potential floods in boat yards at The Camber, while minor spray overtopping of defence walls at Southsea Promenade and Eastern road is also expected.

In a statement on its website the Environment Agency said: ‘Avoid walking at the exposed seafront at high tide. Spray can carry and throw shingle and debris.’

The agency has also warned that in Hayling Island for 30 mins either side of high water ‘the main road at Northney will flood’ so expect disruption.

While minor overtopping of sea defence walls into low lying coastal roads between Hillhead and Gosport, namely Cliff Road and Stokes Bay Road is expected.

Residents are being advised that ‘shingle and debris could affect the main road at Stokes Bay’.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the city over the coming 24 hours.

Residents are being warned to expect rain and heavy showers until noon on Wednesday and that it could cause travel disruption.

The Met Office are also warning residents that they could expect:

- Spray and flooding on roads probably increasing journey times for car and bus

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

The warning on the forecasting service’s website reads: ‘The combination of rain and subsequent showers may produce 10-20 mm of rain in places, perhaps 20-30 mm where showers are most frequent.

‘Given saturated ground, there is the chance of flooding in a few places, and more likely some travel disruption.’