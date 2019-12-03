Fog warning issued for Hampshire with drivers facing low visibility

Have your say

A WARNING for fog has been issued for Hampshire by the Met Office.

Residents are being advised that visibility could fall below 100 m in places on Wednesday morning.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 4am until 11am tomorrow.

Portsmouth is not expected to be affected by the fog but the weather alert is has been issued for Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville.

The Met Office is advising that: ‘Fog may be dense across parts of east and south England on Wednesday morning leading to some travel disruption.

‘These may become more widespread and dense on Wednesday morning with visibility falling below 100 m in places. The fog will then be slow to lift during the morning.

‘Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible.

‘There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.’

It is expected to be chilly again on Wednesday with the Met Office predicting lows of 1C across the Portsmouth area.