The Great South run is only a few days away and tens of thousands of runners are getting ready to take part.

Starting and finishing in Southsea, the main event will take place on Sunday while the 5k, canine, mini and junior runs on Saturday.

The Great South Run is this weekend. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Great South Run is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having launched in 1990 before moving to Portsmouth the following year.

If you are one of the 20,000 runners set to take part, or are just coming down to watch and support them, you are probably wondering what weather to expect.

The Met Office has issued an early forecast for the weekend, here’s what to expect:

Saturday, October 19

This is when the 5k, canine, mini and junior runs will take place.

According to the latest forecast it will be 'cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime’.

- 7am – cloudy – 18mph wind gust – 12C

- 10am – cloudy – 19mph wind gust – 13C

- 1pm – light showers – 23mph wind gust – 14C

The mini races start between 12pm and 12.30pm, while the junior ones start at 1pm and 1.45pm.

Sunday, October 20

The Great South Run 10 mile event will take place on Sunday.

There will be staggered start times between 10.15am and 11.17am.

The Met Office’s early forecast predicts that it will be ‘partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning’.

- 7am – partly cloudy – 10mph wind gusts – 10C

- 10am – sunny intervals – 12mph wind gusts – 12C

- 1pm – light showers – 15mph wind gusts – 13C.

We will bring you an updated weather forecast later in the week. So make sure to check back for that.