The Great South Run has finally arrived and thousands of runners are set to take part.

Taking place over this weekend, with the main 10 mile run happening tomorrow, the event is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Participants in the Great South Run pass HMS Victory, in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Mary Turner

Around 20,000 runners as well as a couple of celebrities – and members of The News – will be doing the Great South Run.

While the main event takes place tomorrow, the GSR 5k, canine, mini and junior runs will all take place today.

If you are taking part in any of the runs over the weekend, here’s what weather to expect:

Great South Run

On Sunday it will be ‘cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning’, according to the Met Office’s latest forecast.

Here is the hour-by-hour prediction:

- 7am – cloudy – wind gusts of 13mph – 7C

- 10am – sunny intervals – wind gusts of 16mph – 10C

- 1pm – cloudy – wind gusts of 22mph – 12C

- 4pm – cloudy – wind gusts of 23mph – 13C

Great South Run 5k, canine, mini and junior runs

According to the Met Office it will be ‘partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning’ on Saturday.

Here is the hour-by-hour prediction:

- 7am – Partly cloudy – wind gusts of 18mph – 12C

- 8am – Sunny intervals – wind gusts of 16mph – 12C

- 9am – Sunny intervals – wind gusts of 15mph – 12C

- 10am – Sunny intervals – wind gusts of 15mph – 13C

- 11am – Sunny intervals – wind gusts of 16mph – 13C

- Noon – Sunny – wind gusts of 18mph – 14C

- 1pm – Sunny intervals – wind gusts of 18mph – 14C

- 2pm – Sunny – wind gusts of 18mph – 14C

- 3pm – Sunny – wind gusts of 18mph – 14C

- 4pm – Sunny intervals – wind gusts of 18mph – 14C

