Great South Run 2021: First look weather forecast for the Portsmouth 10 mile run

THE Great South Run will finally return this weekend.

By Charlotte Hawes
Monday, 11th October 2021, 11:36 am
The Great South Run will take place in Portsmouth this weekend.

Around 20,000 runners are expected to visit Portsmouth to take part in the 10 mile run.

The Great South Run was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s 10 mile run will be held on Sunday, with the 5k, Junior and Mini runs taking place on Saturday.

Runners and spectators will now be in full preparation for the weekend ahead and here is what weather you can expect in Portsmouth.

5k, Junior and Mini events

On Saturday, runners and spectators can expect sunny intervals and a gentle breeze according to BBC Weather.

Here is Saturday’s hour by hour forecast:

7am- Light cloud and light winds. The temperature will be 10 degrees.

10am- Sunny intervals and light winds. The temperature will be 12 degrees.

1pm- Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. The temperature will be 15 degrees.

4pm- Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. The temperature will remain at 15 degrees.

Great South Run

On Sunday, runners and spectators can expect sunny intervals with a gentle breeze according to BBC Weather.

Here is the hour by hour prediction for Sunday:

7am- Light cloud and a gentle breeze. The temperature will be 11 degrees.

10am- Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. The temperature will be 13 degrees.

1pm- Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. The temperature will be 15 degrees

4pm- Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. The temperature will remain at 15 degrees.

