Great South Run 2021: Latest weather forecast for the Portsmouth 10 mile run

THE Great South Run will finally return this weekend.

By Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 15th October 2021, 3:51 pm
The Great South Run will take place in Portsmouth this weekend.

Around 20,000 runners are expected to visit Portsmouth to take part in the 10 mile run.

The Great South Run was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s 10 mile run will be held on Sunday, with the 5k, Junior and Mini runs taking place on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Great South Run 2021:What is the timetable, what is this year's route, will the...

Runners and spectators will now be in full preparation for the weekend ahead and here is what weather you can expect in Portsmouth, according to the Met Office.

5k, Junior and Mini events

On Saturday, runners and spectators can expect cloudy conditions throughout the day.

There will be highs of 16C and lows of 14C.

SEE ALSO: The route for this year’s 10 mile Great South Run

Great South Run

On Sunday, runners and spectators can also expect cloudy weather, according to the Met Office.

There will be highs of 15C and lows of 12C between 10am and 1pm.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

PortsmouthMet OfficeCovid-19