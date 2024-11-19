Portsmouth has been covered in blankets of snow numerous times over the years and people in the city always do their best to make the most of snow days as they are far and few between.

The Met Office confirmed that snow was expected for Scotland and northern parts of the country at the end of last week – and snowflakes have certainly fallen. There was a forecast of ‘possible snow’ for the south east of England this week as the temperatures continue to drop. The two most prominent years when snow took over the city was 2013 and 2018.