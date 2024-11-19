Hampshire Snow: Look back at 13 glorious pictures of snowy days in Portsmouth

By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 07:23 GMT
As people face snow in the north of the country, The News has decided to look at some of Portsmouth’s wonderfully snowy days over the years.

Portsmouth has been covered in blankets of snow numerous times over the years and people in the city always do their best to make the most of snow days as they are far and few between.

The Met Office confirmed that snow was expected for Scotland and northern parts of the country at the end of last week – and snowflakes have certainly fallen. There was a forecast of ‘possible snow’ for the south east of England this week as the temperatures continue to drop. The two most prominent years when snow took over the city was 2013 and 2018.

The News has had a nostalgic look back at snowy Portsmouth over the years - see 13 pictures:

The beast from the East made its presence felt in Portsmouth back in 2018 but that wasn't stopping people from having fun int he snow. Pictured: Evelyn Boom pushes Paul and George Higgs on the sled. Picture: Keith Woodland

1. Beast from the East in 2018

The beast from the East made its presence felt in Portsmouth back in 2018 but that wasn't stopping people from having fun int he snow. Pictured: Evelyn Boom pushes Paul and George Higgs on the sled. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Southwick Hill Road was covered in snow following freezing weather back in 2013. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Portsmouth winter 2013 snow

Southwick Hill Road was covered in snow following freezing weather back in 2013. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Out of service First buses get a wintry coat as they sit still in Hilsea, near the Portsbridge Roundabout.

3. Remembering Portsmouth’s 2013 snow

Out of service First buses get a wintry coat as they sit still in Hilsea, near the Portsbridge Roundabout. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

A cheeky squirrel made the most of the snowy weather in 2013. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Remembering Portsmouth’s 2013 snow

A cheeky squirrel made the most of the snowy weather in 2013. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

