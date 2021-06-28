The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for the city and the surrounding towns.

It comes into force at noon and remains in force until 10pm.

Lightning strike captured in the sky above Portsmouth during a storm.

On its website, the Met Office said: ‘Many places missing the worst, but scattered torrential thundery downpours may bring some impacts, such as flooded roads.

‘Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

‘There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

‘There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater.

‘Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

‘There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.’

But will we actually get thunderstorms in Portsmouth?

The answer is yes according to BBC Weather’s forecast.

Here is the exact time you can expect thunderstorms:

Portsmouth

Thundery showers are being forecast from midnight on Tuesday until 4am, by BBC Weather.

Gosport

BBC Weather is forecasting thundery showers for Gosport from midnight on Tuesday until 4am.

Fareham

Thundery showers are being forecast for Fareham from midnight on Tuesday until 4am, by BBC Weather.

Havant

BBC Weather are forecasting thundery showers in Havant from 1am to 2am on Tuesday.

Waterlooville

Thundery showers are being forecast for Waterlooville from 1am to 2am on Tuesday, by BBC Weather.

