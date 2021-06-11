The three lions will take on Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In the run up to kick off, the question that is on all the fans lips is not whether to start Grealish or what formation to use but what will the weather be like?

The first England match is on Sunday. (Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

The Met Office has now issued its forecast for Sunday for across the Portsmouth area.

Here is what to expect:

Portsmouth

It will be sunny in Portsmouth on Sunday – there will be highs of 21C and lows of 15C.

Between 1pm and 4pm, when the match is on, it will be 20C and sunny, with less than five per cent chance of precipitation.

On Sunday it will be sunny in Gosport, according to the Met Office – there will be highs of 21C and lows of 15C.

Between 1pm and 4pm, when the match is on, it will be 20C and sunny, with less than five per cent chance of precipitation.

Fareham

It will be sunny in Fareham on Sunday – there will be highs of 22C and lows of 15C.

Between 1pm and 4pm, when the match is on, it will be 21C and sunny, with less than five per cent chance of precipitation.

Havant

On Sunday it will be sunny in Havant, according to the Met Office – there will be highs of 22C and lows of 15C.

Between 1pm and 4pm, when the match is on, it will be 21C and sunny, with less than five per cent chance of precipitation.

Waterlooville

It will be sunny in Waterlooville on Sunday – there will be highs of 23C and lows of 14C.

Between 1pm and 4pm, when the match is on, it will be 22C and sunny, with less than five per cent chance of precipitation.

