Hampshire weather: Here’s when the wind will be strongest across Portsmouth today as Storm Evert blows through the area
GUSTS of up to 43 miles per hour are expected to blow through Portsmouth today.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning until midday as Storm Evert hits southern England.
Coastal gales will be strongest at between 11am and 12am with gust speeds reaching 43 miles per hour.
Wind gusts will remain high at 42 miles per hour at 1pm, and then steadily decrease over the day.
Read More
The Met Office has warned about the dangers of flying debris and travel disruption.
Power cuts and mobile phone coverage interruption could also be caused by the storm.
Dan Suri, Met Office principal operational meteorologist, said: ‘Storm Evert will bring some high winds, particularly along the northern coast of the southwest, but there will be gusty winds more widely in southern areas, which brings the potential for some impacts, especially for those that might be travelling or camping in the weather.’